GILFORD — Kevin Russell passed away on May 18, 2019, after a two-year private and courageous battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. His family was lovingly by his side.
Kevin founded Russell Painting Company in Gilford more than 30 years ago. He took great pride in serving the Lakes Region with professional and quality painting services.
Kevin lived his life with a generous spirit. His gregarious nature and big, handsome smile drew him to people. You never left his company without sharing something — politics, local news, dog stories, Patriots, Bruins, Red Sox highlights. Most often, you shared a laugh or two.
Kevin loved the outdoors. Fishing on the Saco River in Hiram, Maine, boating on Lake Winnipesaukee, hiking the trails around his home with his wife and their dogs that he loved so much: Tory, Cody, Smitty, and Cooper. Some of his most adventurous and happy times took place on long and challenging hikes with his good friend, Doug.
He enjoyed driving his “woof wagon”, great conversation, a roaring bonfire, a good bottle of wine and listening to the call of the whip-poor-will.
Kevin’s passing is a loss that is deeply felt by those he shared this life with: his forever love, best friend and wife Tammy Davis; the pride and joy of his life, his children, Emily Russell, Grace Russell and Liam Russell; his sister, Dayle Reynolds, and her husband, Jim; his Patriots-watching buddy and sister, Jacqueline Soul; his sister, Elizabeth Russell; and his brother, Timothy Russell, and his wife, Kris. Known as “Uncle Good Boy,” his nieces and nephews will miss his antics and positive, fun-loving spirit.
His family wishes to thank the ICU medical staff at Mass General Hospital who gave him excellent care and support.
In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe page has been set up to assist in covering the cost of care not covered by insurance:
https://www.gofundme.com/kevin-russells-supporters?utm_medium=email&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&rcid=bfccd1d15db745afa630a40df9697ada
There will be a celebration of Kevin’s life on Saturday, June 1, at 1 p.m., at Graylands Farm, 97 Hopkinton Road, Concord.
