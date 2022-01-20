ALTON BAY — Kenneth W. Sandhage, 85, beloved husband of Kris for 60 years, passed away peacefully at home January 16, 2022. He was born October 27, 1936, in Pearl River, New York. He lived many years in Old Tappan, New Jersey, before moving to Alton Bay.
Ken was a strong man that genuinely loved his children and grandchildren. He had a great passion for wooden boats and vintage cars and had restored many of each. He was an active member and volunteer of the NH Boat Museum and greatly enjoyed boating on Lake Winnipesaukee.
He worked as an elevator mechanic for 41 years, both while living in New Jersey and New Hampshire. When living in New Jersey he was a volunteer fireman, a part-time police officer and a US Army veteran. He retired from Stanley Elevator Company of New Hampshire in 1997.
Ken was predeceased by his father, Winfred D. Sandhage; mother, Mildred (Werner) Sandhage; and daughter, Lori Sandhage.
He leaves behind his wife Christina (Kris) Sandhage; daughter, Sandra Quinney and partner Donald (Hulk) Gagnon; son, Kenneth (Ric) Sandhage and wife Deb; three grandchildren, Samantha Quinney, Tanner Quinney and Ian Sandhage; sister, Dolores Kearney and husband William; and sister-in-law, Karen McClatchie.
A celebration of his life will be held in the spring. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to: NH Boat Museum Capital Campaign Fund, PO Box 1195, Wolfeboro Falls, NH 03896.
To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.