TILTON — Kenneth A. Randall, 88, passed away on Friday July 2, 2021 at the Merrimack County Nursing Home after a long period of declining health.
Ken was born on December 14, 1932 in Franklin, New Hampshire, the son of Earle F. and Helen (Thompson) Randall. He was schooled in Tilton graduating class of 1950 from Tilton - Northfield High School. He graduated from Plymouth State Teacher's College in 1954. He served in the United States Air Force from 1954 to 1957. Ken worked as an Instructor at the New Hampshire Technical Institute fro 1965 to 1990 when he retired. He was very involved in civic activities for the town of Tilton, serving as Town Treasurer from 1962 to 1986, Town Budget Committee from 1983 to 1992, Assistant Town Moderator from 1994 to 2001, then Town Moderator from 2002 to 2010. He also served the State as a Representative to the General Court from 1974 to 1990, during this time serving as chairman to the Belknap County Delegation for 10 years and also served on the New Hampshire Constitutional Convention in 1973. He served the Winnisquam Regional School District as Moderator from 1974 to 2010. Moderator for the Tilton - Northfield Fire District for 2 years. Member of the Gunstock Recreation Area Commission from 1964 to 1968.
Ken was a Mason who was very active in the Doric Lodge of Masons #20 in Tilton, receiving the Major General John Sullivan award for outstanding service to Masonry in 2019.
He was predeceased by his parents and a sister Enid F. Williams.
Ken's family includes: his wife of 60 years, Elaine "Bonnie" (Coddington) Randall of Franklin; his daughter, Kathy Randall and longtime companion, Guy Boucher of Old Orchard Beach, Maine; grandson, Kyle Boucher and his wife, Courtny and their daughter, Avery Rose Boucher of North Chelmsford, MA.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday July 7, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, 584 West Main St. Tilton.
A Graveside service with military honors will be held on Thursday July 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Park Cemetery, 414 West Main St., Tilton. Following the graveside service there will be a time of remembrance at the Franklin VFW Post 1698, 26 Peabody Place, Franklin, NH. 03235.
Donations in memory of Ken can be made to Franklin Animal Shelter PO Box 265, Franklin, NH 03235 or to the Tilton Historical Society, C/O John Ciriello, 11 Summer St. Northfield, NH 03276.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
