Kelley Gilbert, 56

BOW — Kelley (Powers) Gilbert, 56, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, Feb. 9, after a 14-month battle with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis). Just as she tackled every challenge, she faced it head on, with a sense of humor, committed throughout to doing anything she could to make the path behind her a little easier for those to follow.
Born on Oct. 10, 1966, to William and Sandra Powers, she was raised in Concord, graduated from Concord High School in 1985 and from Franklin Pierce College in 1995. She married the love of her life Christopher Gilbert in 1999 and soon after they welcomed their son Dalton in 2003 and daughter Piper in 2005, completing their family. Home and family meant everything to Kelley and any precious leisure time was usually spent renovating their home, hosting friends and family for any special event that deserved celebrating and cheering on her beloved children at whatever sport, activity or club they were involved with.
Kelley spent her entire career with Concord Direct (previously Concord Litho), starting in high school and ending with her retirement as director of client services on Jan. 31, just nine days prior to her passing. Concord Direct was truly her second family and she was as passionate as she was loyal about the company and every single employee. We will be forever grateful to Tom Cook, Peter Cook and the entire Concord Direct team for empowering her to do the job she so loved, even as her challenges became greater, and for their unwavering support and love always.
She is lovingly survived by her husband and best friend, Christopher; her son, Dalton; her daughter, Piper; her sister, Cheryl Caldwell and husband Greg of Newbury, Massachusetts; her nieces, Abigail Seripais, her husband Cristian and daughter Soul of Haverhill, and Elizabeth Caldwell of Salem, Massachusetts; Elena Robbins who was like a mother to her; her stepmother, Maryann Powers; in-laws, Robert and Linda Gilbert of Franklin; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and so, so many dear friends, who were also family to her. She is predeceased by her father William E. Powers.
A special thank you to Dr. Stommel and team at Dartmouth Hitchcock ALS Clinic, to Amber Stalker of the ALS Association of NH who were passionate advocates and resources for Kelley and her family, as well as the team at Encompass Health Care for their expert care, compassion and guidance.
A Celebration of Life will be held at The Barn at Bull Meadow, Concord, on March 12, from noon to 3 p.m. Kelley’s smile was as large as her heart and her laughter infectious. Please join us in celebrating her beautiful life with memories, photos and laughter — all are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe page has been established to assist her children in pursuing and completing their college education, one of Kelley’s greatest goals. gofund.me/0434f929.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.