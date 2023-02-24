Kelley Gilbert, 56

BOW — Kelley (Powers) Gilbert, 56, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, Feb. 9, after a 14-month battle with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis). Just as she tackled every challenge, she faced it head on, with a sense of humor, committed throughout to doing anything she could to make the path behind her a little easier for those to follow.

Born on Oct. 10, 1966, to William and Sandra Powers, she was raised in Concord, graduated from Concord High School in 1985 and from Franklin Pierce College in 1995. She married the love of her life Christopher Gilbert in 1999 and soon after they welcomed their son Dalton in 2003 and daughter Piper in 2005, completing their family. Home and family meant everything to Kelley and any precious leisure time was usually spent renovating their home, hosting friends and family for any special event that deserved celebrating and cheering on her beloved children at whatever sport, activity or club they were involved with.

