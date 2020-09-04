BELMONT — Kathleen “Kathy” Laroche, 77, of Durrell Mountain Road, died on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Lakes Region General Hospital.
Kathy was born on April 28, 1943, in Ft. Jefferson, NY, the daughter of Thomas and Kathleen Totten. Kathy worked as nurse for Dr. Hastings, Dr. Bernard and Kathleen Robinson for many years. She also spent numerous years working for the Laconia and Gilford School Districts.
Kathy loved animals. She and her husband, Phil, owned and operated "Just a Dream Farm." They also enjoyed many camping trips in their motorhome to Grand Manan, New Brunswick.
Kathy is survived by her husband of 33 years, Philip Laroche; her brother, Thomas Totten; and several cousins. She will also be missed by her numerous friends and her two dogs, Tabitha and Samantha. She was predeceased by her parents.
Services will be at a later time.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Kathy’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2 Commerce Dr Ste 210, Bedford, NH 03110, or to the American Heart Association, 2 Wall St, Manchester, NH 03101.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
