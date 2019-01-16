LACONIA — Julianne E. Foster, 71, of Coventry Court, died peacefully at home on Jan. 15, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Julianne was born on Aug. 30, 1947, in Newark, New Jersey, the daughter of the late Thomas and Bertha (Radowitz) Patrone.
Julianne enjoyed music and dancing and taking care of others. She was the glue of her family and will be deeply missed.
Julianne is survived by her husband, Frederick “Fred” Foster; a son, Jason T. Foster, and his wife, Andreea, of Laconia; a daughter, Jaime Verrill, and her husband, Peter, of Laconia; two grandchildren, Dominic Foster and Connor Verrill; a niece, Stephanie Dare of Florida; and several other nieces and nephews.
Per Julianne’s request, there will be no calling hours or services.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
