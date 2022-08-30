Judith A. McCarthy, 84

BELMONT — Judith "Judy" A. (Bragan) McCarthy, 84, left her earthly body to join her Savior on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Her final transformation took place at the family home in Belmont, with family at her side.
Judy was born in Houlton, Maine, on June 23, 1938, to Wendell C. Bragan and Flora Eliza (Stewart) Bragan. She had two brothers, Paul Bragan and Edwin S. Bragan.
She graduated from Lynn Classical High School. She then enrolled in Salem Hospital School of Nursing in Salem, MA, where she successfully earned her RN in 1959.
Upon completion of nursing school Judith married her high school sweetheart, Alfred F. McCarthy. After marriage the couple moved to Alabama where Al was assigned to the Army's Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, AL. Judith's nursing career began here and lasted a total of 54 years. This is also where their first child, Paul W., was born in 1960.
Upon completion of Al's assignment, the couple moved back to Lynn, MA, where both pursued their professions. While living in Lynn, Judith gave birth to her daughter, Leslie E., in 1962, followed six years later by Jason D., in 1968. Two years later the couple thought it best to move their family away from the big city and into a more rural lifestyle. Judith and her husband found a small farm house in the town of Belmont, and that is where they settled the family in 1970.
Judith joined the staff at Lakes Region General Hospital in 1970 working on the maternity ward until 1974, when she took a position at the St. Francis Home caring for elders. She then returned to LRGH and rejoined the staff in the Labor and Delivery Department where she remained until 1998. Many in the Lakes Region who read this would have been held by Judy's caring hands in that 23-year career.
She continued in the field but this time as an instructor for Advanced Practices for RNs. She kept a very busy schedule, quite often teaching at two schools during the same week. Teaching at The University of NH, Massachusetts School of Pharmacology, New Hampshire Technical Institute, and Plymouth State College; she also opened a private practice during this time. Her teaching career was a culmination of many years of continued adult education and she attained her MS Nursing/ PMHNP from University of Connecticut in 1998. Her true compassion showed in her commitment to her clients on a daily basis, with 20+ years at Genesis Behavioral Health along with the countless people she counseled in her private practice. She was instrumental in many outreach programs in Laconia for the mental health community as a whole.
Judy's life outside of nursing looked much like that of other young married women at the time. The raising of children, their schooling, sports events, and much time devoted to the youth and the events through Belmont First Baptist and the Evangelical Baptist Church of Laconia. She was also one of the two bus drivers that brought young people to the Concord Christian School in Concord.
Judy was an accomplished baker as well as a cake decorator. She opened her home to many 4-H kids whom she taught some of what she knew in her kitchen. Judy's understanding of showing the love of Christ to others remained constant in her life, right up to the day God called her home. Most recently, she felt led to spend part of her days baking a variety of sweets for the hungry and homeless who visit the Isaiah 61 Cafe in Laconia. Her homemade brownies will be missed by all who got to enjoy them. Judith's last few months here were partially spent ensuring that her three children and 13 grandchildren had clearly heard the Gospel of Jesus Christ, that they might also share in the reward of eternity with God and her in Heaven.
She is survived by her son, Paul W., her daughter, Leslie E., and son, Jason D. and his wife Sharon. She was blessed to have 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Judith was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Alfred F.; both parents; and both brothers.
As per her request there will be no calling hours or a service.
Judy's remains will be scattered to join her husband at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.