LACONIA — It is with great sadness that the family of Judi (Marie) Swanson, 78, announces her passing on Monday, September 26, 2020. She died at home with Arnold, her husband of 48 years, by her side after a period of rapidly declining health.
Judi was born March 16, 1942, in Laconia, the youngest child of Antonio and Gladys (Labbe) Houle.
Along with her husband, Judi leaves behind her daughter, Heidi (Swanson) Weymouth, her son-in-law John and their two children, Liam and Danica; as well as her step-daughter, Julie Dufault and her husband Ken. Judi will also be forever remembered as Nana and Aunt Judi to all of her grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews whom she adored. She loved spending time with her brothers and sisters, extended family and dear friends.
The family wishes to thank the caregivers from Comfort Keepers for their assistance in making it possible for Judi to stay in her own home during her final days.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required. Only 60 guests will be permitted in the funeral home at one time.
Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m., at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St, Laconia, NH, 03246, using the Carriage House entrance.
Burial will be held at a later date at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, in Boscawen, NH.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.