Juaneva R. Ray, 94

GILFORD — Juaneva Ruth (Sledge) Ray, 94, formerly of Gilford, NH, went home to Jesus on Monday, September 6, 2021, at the home of her daughter in Merrimack, NH.
Juaneva (also known as Rusty) was the last of 12 children born to John E. Sledge and Ida Elizabeth (Evans) Sledge in Cape Girardeau, MO, on June 18, 1927.
Juaneva graduated from College High and went to work at the International Shoe Company in Cape Girardeau. In 1946 while visiting her sister and brother-in-law in Massachusetts, she was introduced to Richard H. Ray, a World War II veteran, who became the love of her life. They married three months later, and that love lasted 59 years until his passing in 2006.
Juaneva was a dedicated wife, mother, and friend. She was very active in South Baptist Church in Laconia, and served at different times as Sunday school teacher, youth group leader, children's choir director, and on the Board of Education. She was always ready to make a meal for anyone in need.
She enjoyed life — hiking, biking, camping, traveling in the RV, and of course skiing. She also enjoyed arts and crafts, making many items that have been given to family and friends.
As a mother, she loved her two children and supported them in all their endeavors. She tried to give them everything she could not have while growing up during the Depression. She will be remembered for her love for Jesus that showed through all the kindness and love she gave to those who knew her.
Thank you to her faithful friends who supported her to the end of this life. Thank you to the skilled people at Home Health and Hospice.
Juaneva was pre-deceased by her son, William S. Ray on September 3, 2019, and by her 11 brothers and sisters.
Surviving family members include her daughter Elizabeth and her husband Billie Robinson Jr.; her daughter-in-law Francine Ray; four grandchildren, Stephanie and her husband Nicholas Watts, Alexandra and her husband Shawn Bourdon, Michael Robinson and his wife Valerie, and James Robinson and his wife Courtney; five great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Eva, Sam, Lucy, and Ian; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In accordance with the family's wishes, a private burial will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery in Gilford, NH, at a later date.
For those who wish, memorial contributions in Juaneva's memory can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.