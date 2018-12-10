FRANKLIN — This obituary is for my husband, Joseph RedCloud-Owen Jr. If you knew Joe, you should wait an hour or so to read this, keeping him on “Indian” time.
Joe passed away, suddenly, on Dec. 5, 2018, of natural causes.
He was an amazing man, my best friend and my soul mate. He had an unquestionable love of family, a great love of music and a lifelong love of learning. I guess the word that best depicts Joe’s essence was LOVE. He loved life and embraced any opportunity to expand his horizons. He combined his eager outlook towards the future with his fascination of the past, always open to growth and change while holding fast to tradition. Joe always tried to fit as many experiences into the time he had. He enjoyed traveling and he made each trip event-full.
Joe had a remarkable acceptance of everyone and a refusal to judge or dismiss anyone. He genuinely loved being with people, hearing and telling stories and helping others. He also had a truly awesome capacity for forgiveness and no ability to hold a grudge. He often said, “Life is too short. Don’t sweat the small stuff.”
In recent years, Joe began to connect with his Native American heritage. He was extremely invested in ALL Native culture, history, art, and, especially, music. He was a gifted drummer and enjoyed playing as often as possible. His musical taste was eclectic and encompassed almost all styles. His preferences were blues and country. He loved listening to Johnny Cash, George Jones and the like, and drumming along. The only thing that made him happier was spending time with his family.
I like to believe that Joe is on his way to meet up with loved ones who have gone ahead, to a place where he will still be surrounded by music and love. On his way to his next adventure, Joe will be sorely missed by me, his wife, Sheri RedCloud-Owen, his children, Elias, Robert, Natashi and Joseph III RedCloud-Owen, his younger brother, Ralph RedCloud-Owen, two older brothers, Daniel and Gus, 11 grandchildren, Ariana, Justin, Angelia, Joseph Robert, Anthony, Julian and Chase RedCloud-Owen, Daniel, Marissa and Estella Keown, Joseph Keith RedCloud-Owen, sister in-law Tracey Farrigan, mother in-law Peggy Moses, grandmother, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins, extended family and many friends.
Per Joe’s wishes, there will be a celebration of life for him on Jan. 5, 2019, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 354 Fairground Road, Plymouth, from 12:30 to 4 p.m. You are invited to share memories of Joe.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Newfound Regional HS Drama Dept, c/o Stephanie Wiencek, 150 Newfound Rd., Bristol, NH 03222, in Joe’s name.
