Jose Poz Salazar, 59

LACONIA — Jose "Freddy" Poz Salazar, 59, passed away at Concord Hospital - Laconia on Sunday, March 13, 2022.
Freddy was born January 10, 1963 in Guatemala, to the late Efrain Poz and Leticia Salazar.
He came from a poor background and migrated to the United States in search of a better life. Freddy was a very caring, loving, outgoing, and intelligent man. He went to school for engineering. He had multiple jobs throughout his life such as masonry, landscaping, engineering, and chef, to name a few.
Freddy loved his family and friends. He loved the outdoors, camping, ice fishing, NASCAR, soccer, playing pool, writing music, just as much as he did listening to music.
Freddy is survived by his sons, Freddy Salazar and Derrick Alves, of Brockton, MA; and his grandchildren.
There will be no services at this time.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
