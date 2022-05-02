Jonathan B. Gellert, 51

LACONIA— Jonathan "Jon" Brigham Gellert, 51, of Webster Street, passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022 at 5:45 a.m. in Concord.
Jonathan was born on September 2, 1970 in Puerto Rico, the son of Donald Gellert and Carol (French) Gellert. After he turned one, Jon resided in New Hampshire. He had been a resident of Sanbornton, Holderness, Plymouth, and Laconia.
Jon attended Sant Bani School in Sanbornton, graduating in 1989. He went on to attend Plymouth State University, as well as Springfield College. He was a MLADC (Masters Level Drug and Alcohol Abuse Counselor). His last location of work was Keystone Hall in Nashua. His other places of work included Easter Seals and Genesis Mental Health centers. He worked primarily with the youth. Jonathan is remembered by making people feel understood.
Jon was an extremely talented singer. Singing was a huge part of his life. He participated in Tandy's Idol — a fun singing competition in Concord. He participated in choir at the Gilford Community Church. He was a member of a local band: Colpasetics. During local karaoke nights, Jonathan could often be found wonderfully belting out Billy Joel and could also be spotted singing for all to hear while kayaking and canoeing with his family. Jonathan was a talented actor as well. He did shows at Plymouth State College including Guys and Dolls, Under Milkwood, and Black Comedy. Jonathan often effortlessly made those around him laugh. At one time he was even part of a clown troupe called Bagfull of Clowns.
Jonathan is survived by his children, Dylan Gellert and Archer Gellert; step-son, Adam; his brother, Peter Gellert; sisters, Penny Freeman and Wendy Gellert; and his companion, Sarah Cordova. Jonathan's closest cousins were Marianne Gellert-Jones, Karen Gellert-Valcourt, and Jennifer Gellert-Sheerin. Jonathan's aunts included Virginia Helton and Margot French and family friend Linda Clayberg, who was like an aunt to him. He is predeceased by his parents; and his brother, T. Matthew Gellert.
Rest in peace, Jonathan Gellert. We thank you for all the smiles. You will be missed by many.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Gilford Community Church, 19 Potter Hill Road, Gilford, NH 03249.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Tandy's Pub & Grille on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Tandy's Pub & Grille, 1 Eagle Square, Concord, NH 03301
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
