LACONIA — Jon F. Nivus, 82, of Laconia passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020, at his residence, following a short illness.
Jon was born July 2, 1938, in Elyria, OH, the son of John and Eleanor (Donaldson) Nivus.
Jon earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Baldwin-Wallace College, Berea, OH, in 1961, and a Juris Doctor from Duquesne University in 1966. After passing the Bar, he began his 35-year banking career in the trust department at Mellon Bank in Pittsburgh, PA. He went on to serve in various financial institutions in Ohio, Maine and New Hampshire before retiring in 2005 as head of the trust department he founded at Laconia Savings Bank (now Bank of New Hampshire).
Jon was actively involved in community service and charitable endeavors. He formerly was a member of Laconia Rotary Club where he was a 4-time Paul Harris Fellow, the Belknap Mill Society (serving in every officer capacity at one point or another) and was the chairman of many fundraising events. Jon was also Finance Director of the successful campaign to renovate and expand the Gale Memorial Library. He was involved in various committees for the trust industry during his years in that profession. In 2005, Jon was awarded the State of New Hampshire’s Spirit award. This is awarded annually to a citizen of New Hampshire who consistently volunteers their time in their community. After retirement, Jon served as Trustee of the Trust Funds for the City of Laconia.
Jon’s greatest joy though were his children and grandchildren. He was able to watch them grow up and develop into productive, responsible adults.
Jon is survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbara (Bielau) Nivus; his son, David and his wife, Heather Hale-Nivus and their children, Ryan and Jocelyn; his daughter, Jan and her partner, Spencer Tracy and Jan’s children, Justine Meader and her husband Ryan and Jillian Bellfleur; and his son, Scott and his wife Martha Mosher and their children, Kristina, Alexander and Randa. Jon is also survived by his sister, Mary Hartling of Amherst, OH; and his brother, Paul Nivus of Owensboro, KY; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, John and Eleanor Nivus.
At Jon’s request there will be no funeral services. Jon will be buried in the Rome Cemetery in Rome, ME. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice in Jon’s name. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
