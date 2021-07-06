CENTER SANDWICH — John Welch, 94, of Center Sandwich, died peacefully on July 1st at home surrounded by family after a long illness.
John was born to Edwin and Sylvia Welch on March 12th, 1927 in Ossipee, NH, along with one brother and two sisters. They lived in foster care (John, 5) with William and Ethel O'Brien, of Top of the World Road, Sandwich until he was fostered by Julius and Isabel Smith of Sandwich, eventually being officially adopted at the age of 60.
John attended Chick's Corner School and Quimby School until his senior year when he enlisted in the Army in 1945 and fought in WWII at the age of 18.
After the Army, John worked as a logger, carpenter and farmer. He worked at Keasbey & Mattison, an asbestos plant in Meredith. It was there that he met the love of his life, Charlotte (Moore) Welch, whom he was married to for 56 years. He later worked as a maintenance man and ski lift operator for the Waterville Valley Ski Resort and the Sandwich Highway Department of Transportation, where he eventually retired from.
John loved fast cars, antique trucks and anything John Deere. He was well known to be a prankster and not only having a smile on his face but putting one on those around him as well.
John is predeceased by his wife, Charlotte, his brother, Jimmy and his sister, Carol.
John is survived by his sister, Theresa (Tessie) of Berlin; his son, Michael W. Welch of Sandwich; his daughters, Susan M. Welch of Sandwich, Marion F. Shaw of Moultonborough; six grandchildren, Katie, Jon, Angela, Chris, Amy, Tara; three great-grandchildren, Rachel, Jadyn, Logan; nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held at the Mayhew Funeral Home, Routes 3 and 104, Meredith, on Wednesday, July 14th, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
A graveside service, with military honors, will be held on Thursday, July 15th at 11 a.m., in the Rural Cemetery, Center Sandwich, NH.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local VNA and hospice. They are there for you in a way no other can be, helping loved ones live out life with love.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.