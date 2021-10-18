LACONIA — John T. Heney, 92, of Brewer Court, died at Forestview Manor in Meredith, Monday, October 11, 2021, the day before his 64th wedding anniversary to his beloved wife, Blanche.
John was born on January 28, 1929 in Montreal, Canada, the son of the late Frederick Heney and Winnifred (Fairbrother) Brown.
John was a proud military veteran. He served in both the US Coast Guard as well as the US Air Force. During his military service John was stationed in the Philippines as an airplane mechanic.
Following his military service he went on to work for New England Telephone Company. After retiring from the telephone company, he worked for the Belknap County Sheriff department for 17 years.
John is survived by his wife, Blanche (Arsenault) Heney; his sons, Michael Heney and his wife Judy, John Heney Jr. and his wife Linda, and James Heney and his wife Suzanne; his daughters, Valerie Decker and her husband Terry, and Jayne Levesque and her husband Derick; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his brother, Frederick “Owen” Heney, and his step-father, Charles Brown.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Andre Bessette Parish at Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH, 03246.
A Burial will follow at 12:30 at the New Hampshire State Veteran’s Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
