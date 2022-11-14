John Miller, 76

ALTON — The loving husband, father, consummate teacher, and avid outdoorsman John “Jack” Miller, 76, of Alton, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2022, after a long battle with Parkinson’s and dementia.

He was born to Leslie and Grace (Reynolds) Miller on July 24, 1946, in Fitchburg, Massachusetts. After serving his country in the Navy, he pursued his passion for teaching. He taught middle school Industrial Arts in Rochester, for 30 years. His students especially loved racing the CO2 cars that they learned how to design and build in his class.

