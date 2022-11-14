John Miller, 76

ALTON — The loving husband, father, consummate teacher, and avid outdoorsman John “Jack” Miller, 76, of Alton, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2022, after a long battle with Parkinson’s and dementia.
He was born to Leslie and Grace (Reynolds) Miller on July 24, 1946, in Fitchburg, Massachusetts. After serving his country in the Navy, he pursued his passion for teaching. He taught middle school Industrial Arts in Rochester, for 30 years. His students especially loved racing the CO2 cars that they learned how to design and build in his class.
Other interests included restoring classic 1955, ‘56 and ‘57 Chevys, going to car shows, camping with his family, archery competitions (earning over 35 trophies), and taking fishing trips with his friends to such places as Alaska, Canada, and around the U.S.
Jack was an enthusiastic hunter and fisherman. He served as vice president, president, and later, director of the Farmington Fish and Game Club, where he helped start the archery program, set up the skeet range, organize the Kids Fishing Derbies, and was emcee at the annual Wild Game Dinners. He was awarded the Mac McGranahan Sportsmanship Award, the highest recognition a member of the club can receive.
He shared his love of the outdoors by authoring the “Alton Outdoors” column in Alton’s Main Street monthly newsletter and “Outdoors Around the Bay” for the Baysider weekly newspaper. He shared his love of hunting by volunteering as a hunter safety instructor for 35 years. He emphasized safety, regulations, and a healthy respect for firearms, landowners, animals, and other hunters. He could often be heard saying “I want to make sure no one screws up my sport.”
He is survived by his “greatest catch” Lucinda “Cindy” Miller, his loving wife of 53 years; and daughters, Jessica Thomas and Rebecca Bacon, and their husbands, Jeff and Brad. He found joy in the next generation through his grandchildren, Asa, Kylie, Oliva and Miles. He is also survived by his brother, Charles “Chuck” Miller and family. He was Uncle Jack to many who surely all have a story to tell of his shenanigans.
There will be no calling hours or graveside service. A celebration of life will be held later.
