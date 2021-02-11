FRANKLIN — John J. Jurta, III, 88, of Franklin, died at Franklin Regional Hospital on February 8, 2021.
He was born in New York City on January 15, 1933 the son of John J. Jurta Jr. and Amalyia (Macica) Jurta. John was raised in Franklin and was a graduate of Franklin High School.
During the Korean War, John served with the US Army.
He worked with his dad for several years and later owned and operated John J. Jurta Construction for many years. He enjoyed working on vehicles including his antique car.
Before COVID, he and his wife enjoyed going to McDonalds and chatting with their friends.
One dear friend, Robert French, “Frenchy the Frog,” whom he would call and say hello Brother Frog, and Frenchy would answer hello Brother John, a friendship that spanned many years.
Family members include his wife of 31 years, Audrey (Keyser) Jurta of Franklin; sons, Joseph Jurta of Hill and David Margiotti of Andover; stepchildren, Debra Parenteau of Franklin, Kenneth Paige of Warren, Edward Paige of Sanbornton, and Angela Belville of Alexandria; grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; two brothers, Frank Jurta of East Andover and Robert Jurta of Gilford; two sisters, Helen Rosetti of Biloxi, MS, and Patricia Jurta of Locust Grove, VA; and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; a son, John “Jimmy” J. Jurta IV in 2015; a brother, Bernard Kollar; and a sister, Lilian Blalock.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Paul Church in Franklin followed by burial in St. John Cemetery in Tilton will be in the spring.
Donations in memory of John may be made to St. Gabriel Parish, PO Box 490, Franklin, NH 03235.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com
