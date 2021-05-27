MERRIMACK — John H. Heaney III, 72, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, after a long battle with complications from Myasthenia Gravis.
John was born on July 13, 1948 in Laconia, the son of John Heaney Jr. and Dorothy (Rollins) Tuttle Heaney. He was raised in Lakeport for 18 years and graduated from Laconia High School in 1966.
After high school, John attended Radio Electronic Television School (RETS) in Boston and graduated at the top of his class.
John knew he wanted to work with electronics since he was in Middle School. He did his Middle School Science Fair Project on television and how it worked which won him a Blue Ribbon.
While studying at RETS, he worked at General Electronic Lab in Boston and Raytheon in Waltham.
Following his graduation he found his dream job as an engineer at WKBG-TV which later became WLVI-TV Channel 56 in Boston.
John was known as “The Old Man on the Hill” and helped other TV stations when they had transmitter problems. He mentored several of his co-workers at Channel 56 to go forward with their careers.
John enjoyed Amateur Radio (call sign WA1CIR), photography, and gardening. He was involved with several Ham Radio Clubs.
John is survived by his wife, Phyllis (Dlugosz) Heaney; two wonderful daughters, Sarah Pelletier and her husband, Adrian, and Susan Heaney; four grandchildren who were his pride and joy, Madison, Hailey, Brooke, and Andrew; his brother, Edward Heaney and his wife, Debra; two close cousins, Melanie (Rollins) Cournoyer and Valerie (Rollins) Costanzo; a niece, a nephew, his Aunt, Ruth Carney, and his other cousins.
Calling Hours will be held Friday, May 28, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon at the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH. Social distancing and masks are encouraged.
A Graveside Service will follow at Bayside Cemetery in Laconia, NH.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Holy Trinity Cathedral Parish Improvement Fund, 166 Pearl Street, Manchester, NH 03104 or to Home, Health and Hospice, 7 Executive Drive Merrimack, NH 03054.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.