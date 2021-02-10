BELMONT — John Francis "Bumpy" Cashman Jr., 80, of Deanna Drive, passed away on Monday, February 1, 2021, at Lakes Region General Hospital.
Bumpy was born on February 11, 1940, in Haverhill, MA, the son of John F. Cashman and Charlotte (Leroy) Pare.
Bumpy was a force of nature. When he entered a room, he lit up the space and made his presence known. His grandsons were a huge source of love, laughter and happiness for him. There was nothing more important to him than family and always supporting each other.
Bumpy is survived by his son, John F. Cashman III of Belmont; his daughters, Jennifer Cashman and her fiancé Warren Lewis of Belmont, and Andrea Hinshaw and son-in-law, Shane Hinshaw of NV; and his grandsons, Derek Addington of Concord and Owin Felty of Belmont.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required. Only 40 guests will be permitted in the funeral home at one time.
Calling Hours will be held on February 15, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Private Burial will take place at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, in Boscawen, NH.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
