GRAFTON — John A. Jipson, 91, of Grafton, formerly of Franklin, passed peacefully at home on Jan. 3, 2023.
He was born and raised in Prentiss, Maine, moving to Franklin in 1965.
He served in the U.S. Army in Korea earning a Bronze Star. While in Maine, he worked as a woodsman and in two lumber mills. In Franklin, he worked at JP Stevens for five years and later at Watts Regulator for several years prior to retirement. After retiring, John worked at Hannaford’s in Franklin.
He was predeceased by his wife, Patricia (Judkins) Jipson, who died in 2015.
Family members include his son, Clifton W. Jipson and wife Cindy of Grafton; grandchildren, Holly Harris, Amanda Worster, Carrie Sirard, Eric Jipson, John Jipson, Kyle Jipson, and Jill Feen; great-grandchildren, Savannah, Addison, Alyssa, Kellie, Alexander, Jacob, Aiden, Emily, Sierra, Brantley, Kaysen, Sophia, and Mason; her godchild and her brother, Irma Gardner Lewis and Scott Gardner; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife and parents; his daughter, Wanda Muzzey; and siblings, Wallace, Calvin, and Lawrence Jipson, Blanche Worster, Ethel Dill, Laura Ogden, Ruth Carll, and Grace Jipson.
A service with Military Honors will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in NH Veterans Cemetery Chapel at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John may be made to Grafton Volunteer Fire & Ambulance Dept., 5 Library Road, PO Box 175, Grafton, NH 03240.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements and an online guestbook is available at www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.