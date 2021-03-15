WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — John Alvin Heinis of Warner Robins, GA, passed away at his home on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Born on February 11, 1944, in Laconia, NH, he was the son of John F. and Agnes E. (Grant) Heinis.
John was predeceased by both parents and is survived by his brother, Richard Heinis and wife Melanie of Laconia, NH; his sister, Gail Mihali and husband Earl of Venice, FL; along with several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and his long-time friend, Jeffrey Johnson.
John had a passion for knowledge and was an avid reader. His desire to help others led to careers in insurance sales, and as a social worker, he was always willing to assist those in need. He will always be remembered by his family and the many friends that he made during his life.
A graveside service will be held in late Spring or early Summer at the Sacred Heart Cemetery.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with his arrangements. Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign his online guestbook.
