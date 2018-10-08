NORTHFIELD — John A. Colby, 64, a longtime resident of Northfield, passed away at his home on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, after a long illness.
John was born in Laconia, Sept. 15, 1954, son of the late Sherwood S. and Mary (Baker) Colby. John grew up in Tilton and was a graduate of the Winnisquam Regional High School, Class of 1973. He later moved to Northfield with his wife, Lori, in 1987.
John worked for Bergen Patterson in Laconia for 14 years. He went on to work for Mike and Skip with Shumway Construction Company for 25 years. He enjoyed his time working with Shumway at St. Paul School in Concord with Paul.
An outdoorsman, John enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and hiking. He was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Church of St. Gabriel Parish in Tilton.
In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his wife of 25 years, Lori (McPherson) Colby, in 2008. He was also predeceased by a sister, Judi M. Colby, and brother Steven L. Colby.
John leaves his brother, Thomas Colby Sr. of Northfield; nephews Chris Colby, Tom Colby Jr., and Randy Skillin; niece Melody Mammino; cousins; and generational grand- and great-grand nieces and nephews.
John would like to thank his medical providers, Dr. Hillary Conkling and staff, Dr. Kamen Rangelov and staff, Dr. Charles Catcher and staff, and Heide Loring, RN.
Following through with John’s wishes, there are no calling hours or public services planned. John will be placed in the family crypt with his wife, Lori, in Park Cemetery in Tilton.
Assisting with arrangements is the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home of Tilton.
John requested, should one wish, that contributions in his name be made to the Central New Hampshire VNA and Hospice, 780 North Main St., Laconia, NH 03246.
For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.