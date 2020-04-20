FRANKLIN — On April 5, 2020 Joe Saytue Hinneh, a resident of Mountain Ridge Center in Franklin NH went peacefully to be with Jesus. He was born in Liberia on May 1, 1941. Joe arrived in this country in 2002 as a Liberian refugee. He was first in Providence, RI. He and many friends then came to Concord, NH looking for a Church of Christ. He eventually became a member of the Concord Church of Christ. Prior to Joe’s stroke in 2004, he shared an apartment with a fellow refugee.
Joe was predeceased by his first wife Esther in Liberia. He had 2 children, Sophia and Gideon. His second wife was Jenny.
Joe began his American assimilation in Concord at Project Second Start and attended English as a 2nd language classes. Joe searched for full time employment but he found a huge language barrier existed. He did find temporary work as a laborer. His goal was to become an American citizen; however, he did gain permanent status.
Joe was best known for his kindness, generosity, sense of humor and honesty. He often shared his groceries and household items with his fellow refugees who needed assistance.
After Joe’s stroke he was a resident at Pleasant View Center in Concord. He was transferred to Mountain Ridge Center in Franklin in 2013 after his co-guardians, Richard and Maureen Heller, retired.
Joe was best known as a man of faith. He loved Jesus and especially having the Bible read to him by visitors. He became a member of the Lakes Region Church of Christ in Tilton. He loved his co-guardians and they loved him as well. His guardians miss his joyful soul and singing. His favorite hymn was Jesus Loves Me. He also loved to laugh.
His prized possession was his feathered felt hat given to him by his Second Start teacher. He also treasured his Bible given to him by the former minister of the Concord Church of Christ. His guardians miss him very much and considered him to be a close family member. They look forward to greeting him in Heaven! Burial was held at Maple Grove cemetery in Concord on April 20, 2020.
