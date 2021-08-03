LACONIA — Jennifer Watson, 29, beloved daughter, sister, and niece, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021, after a long period of declining health.
Jennifer was born on July 8, 1992 in Lebanon, NH, the daughter of Michael Watson.
Jennifer was an aspiring artist who loved painting, drawing and all things artistic. Jenn loved family most of all and was blessed with an incredibly devoted Dad. Throughout Jenn’s years of ill health, her Dad was constantly by her side caring for her and encouraging her when her health issues seemed insurmountable.
There are so many stories of Jenn’s wild and fun side but no one can forget she always had the biggest smile — the most infectious laugh! Those are among the many great things that will be remembered about Jenn.
Jenn has left us all with a huge hole in our hearts. Although we will never get over the loss of such a beautiful young woman at such a young age, there is solace in knowing she is at peace and her suffering is over.
Jenn leaves her devoted father, Michael Watson; her heartbroken twin sister, Katie Watson; her uncle and aunt, Bruce and Debra Cheney and, of course, her dog Beamer, as well as numerous other family members.
There will be a private family gathering at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
