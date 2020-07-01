NEW HAMPTON — Jeannine H. Court, 83, of New Hampton, died June 24, 2020 at her home, after a period of failing health.
Born in Central Falls, Rhode Island on December 24, 1936, she was the daughter of Armand and Germaine (Landry) Alix.
Jeannine grew up in Central Falls and graduated from Central Falls High School. She moved to Holderness, New Hampshire in July of 1976 and has been a resident of New Hampton for the past three and half years.
Jeannine worked for several years at the former Hitchiner Manufacturing, in Plymouth. She worked for many years for Citizen’s Bank and retired in 1999.
Jeannine was a very loving and devoted wife, mother of five, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a great support for her family and will be greatly missed by them.
Jeannine is survived by her husband of sixty-four years, David E. Court of New Hampton, her children, Denise Robitaille (Michael), Melanie Maki (Scott), Lisa Reed (Leland), Eric Court (Tammy), Heather Conquest (the late Nicholas), her grandchildren, Bethany Reed, Leanne Sanders, Timothy Maki, James Maki, Denis Robitaille, Lance Robitaille, Evan Court, David Conquest, great grandchildren, Alyssa, Devon, Laney, Olivia, Cameron, Ashlynn and Faith.
Jeannine was an active member of the Campton Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Memorial donations may be made to the Watchtower Bible and Tract Society of New York, Inc.
A private graveside service will be held at Trinity Churchyard Cemetery, Holderness, NH.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family with the arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
