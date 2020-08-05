Jayne C. Dodd

MOULTONBOROUGH — An angel in life and now in death, Jayne Carol Dodd (Nelson) took God’s hand on Saturday, May 9, 2020.
Born to the late Warren and Olive Nelson in Lawrence, Massachusetts on June 15, 1953, Jayne (spelled so her mother could refer to her as Jay-Nee) was the middle — and if we are all being honest with each other here — the favorite of five exceptional girls. Raised on the Nelson family farm in Methuen, Massachusetts.
Jayne was an intelligent, loving, fun child; never one to shy away from an adventure or a calculating gesture. Her adolescence ignited an insatiable desire to be the best and in addition to contributing to many committees and extracurricular activities, she was known for ripping up the basketball courts and dominating the field hockey team. Teen Queen of 1967, Jayne Carol was as beautiful inside as she was out; a characteristic that followed her throughout her life. Graduating from Tenney High School in Methuen, Mass. in 1971, she was the first in her family to attend college. Always the perfectionist, Jayne finished top of her class from Melrose-Wakefield Nursing School in 1974 and went on to become a well accomplished and respected pillar of the Nursing Community for the next 41 years until her retirement in 2015.
Seamstress, incredible chef and baker, creative genius, amazing mother to Hayley; Mama Jayne to Bethann and Mark; she was a giver. Always providing for her family through enormous sacrifice to ensure everyone else’s well-being and happiness. Valuing the opportunities provided through an education more than many, Jayne didn’t have space for ignorance or time for slackers. The fibers of her being dripped with a distinct authenticity; she had a remarkable way of always letting you know where you stood; never leaving you to question how she felt about you or any given topic. She was a unique soul. Too sharp for song and too tender for permanence...Jayne was once in a lifetime. The queen of Grandmas, she never missed a chance to overstimulate, over spoil, and overdose her grandchildren with her love.
Jayne was often found with her favorite wintergreen mints (in her mouth, purse, pocket, cup holder or somewhere she forgot she put them but assures you she will remember soon). A natural born snoop, she’d rifle through anyone’s cabinet but only out of love, protection and maybe because deep down she knew you were hiding something...she was usually right. Always a parsimonious pirate, she’d never be caught paying full price for anything. Though she hated shopping most of her life, she was willfully giddy with planning, shopping, and purchasing things for her grandchildren. Upon happily returning home to share her treasures with Dwight, she would exuberantly stuff care packages full of books, window art, candy (always check expiration dates!), toys, and most of all, her unyielding adoration. She’d often include a short note typically commencing with a “Hi Honey” and never ending with anything other than “love you, Mom.”
If not most well-known for her heart of gold, her culinary delicacies were an irresistible asset not far behind and will be missed most by her husband, Dwight D. Dodd of Moultonborough, NH who, as her companion, crossword puzzle ally, and fellow secret-holder of 23 years, will forever cherish the memories of their beloved Corvette drives, her loving nourishment, and conversations of increasing decibel as they aged by fireplace together.
Left to carry on her legacy, cherished daughter and son-in-law Hayley and Julian Gonzalez and their three children, Jamison, Luna, and Ocean of Santa Barbara, California as well as beloved sisters and brothers-in-law; Susan and Don Howe, Kathy and Dennis Davey, Trudy and Peter Gugliotta, Tricia and Darren Rushford and their extraordinary families. In addition to several cousins, aunts, and an uncle, she will be remembered daily by her best friend Nancy Wiggin and stepdaughters Debra Waldron of Meredith, New Hampshire, Barbra Rodi of Cranston, Rhode Island, and their families.
While it’s no secret that the last several years hadn’t been the kindest to Jayne, she still greeted every conversation with a smile, a welcoming tone, and a genuinity unparalleled today. Compelled to nurture, love, and shelter, she wove a blanket of strength and protection so thick even her most loved ones couldn’t see exactly how much of herself she was giving away.
Jayne wished not for a funeral or “big to-do” but rather a celebration to commemorate her beautiful life; open to all whose hearts she touched in one way or another through her genuine kindness, constant care, and unconditional love; to be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Nurses Foundation at https://www.nursingworld.org/foundation/donate.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, assisted the family with the arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
