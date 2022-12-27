Jay A. Grierson, 52

GRAND JUNCTION, Colorado — Jay Alan Grierson, 52, passed away suddenly on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, as a result of a brain injury sustained in a severe automotive accident in 2004. He had been a resident at Hilltop Brain Injury/LAP facility in Grand Junction, Colorado, since July of 2021. Prior to his injury onset in 2016 he had lived with his family in Nucla, Colorado, and worked as a carpenter/contractor/taxidermist artist extraordinaire. He had many loves, hunting, fishing, and nature, and most of all his family.
Jay was born April 24, 1970, in Laconia, New Hampshire, as Jeramy Alan White, raised in Meredith, New Hampshire, then Epsom, New Hampshire, until his graduation in 1991. He then hiked the U.S. and settled into Telluride, Colorado, and onto Nucla, Colorado, until his onset of symptoms from his brain injury, when he moved to Cedaredge, Colorado, to reside with his mother in 2017.
He is survived by his two children whom he loved deeply, Jacob (Coby) Zane Grierson, and Sabra Rose Grierson, of Nucla. His mother and stepfather, Gregg and Judith Iversen of Eckert, Colorado; his father and stepmother, Robert and Helen White, of Moultonborough, New Hampshire; his two beloved sisters, Heidi L. (White) Bostic of North Pole, Alaska, and Kamela L. Grierson of Manchester, New Hampshire; four nephews and three nieces.
There will be a celebration of Jay's life at Hilltop Brain Injury/LAP facility in Grand Junction, Colorado, mid-January following cremation. Please reach out to his immediate family for details.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.