MILFORD — Jane L. Scroggs, 75, of Boynton Hill Road, Milford, died on Monday, June 6, 2022 at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester.
Jane was born on February 24, 1947 in Laconia, the daughter of the late Claude “Bing” and Gladys (Neal) Plummer.
She was a graduate of Laconia High School and Houle’s Beauty School. Jane participated in the Christmas Exchange at Lafayette Club and was an avid member of the Ladies Golf Associations in Seven Springs, FL, and Hoodkroft Country Club in Derry. She also enjoyed gardening, sewing, crocheting, bird watching, dancing, painting, golfing, bowling, crafting, decorating, and shopping. Her most beloved activity was spending quality time with her grandchildren.
Jane is survived by her brothers, Douglas Plummer of Gilford, and Gary Plummer, of Meredith; her life partner of 30 years, Richard R. Watts Sr.; her daughters, Ann-Marie Lucas, and her husband K. Paul Lucas, of Exline, IA, and Doreen Tolson, of Milford; Richard’s daughter Stacey L. Watts and his son Richard R. Watts Jr.; five grandchildren, Katryna M. Dowling and husband Matt Dowling, Meikel C. Scroggs-Bergeron and her husband Cameron M. Bergeron, Faith S. Tolson, Zola-Mae Lucas, and K. Ryan Lucas, and two great-grandchildren, Emily B. Dowling and T. Boh Dowling.
Calling Hours will be held on Monday, June 13, 2022 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home,164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH.
A Graveside service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Pine Grove Cemetery, Belknap Mountain Road, Gilford.
Memorial donations may be made in Jane’s name to the Taylor Community at 435 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
