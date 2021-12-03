BRISTOL — Jane H. Westfall, 81, died Nov. 29, 2021 at Concord Hospital after a brief illness. She was born in Jamaica Plain, Boston, Massachusetts, the daughter of C. Willard and H. Louise (Starr) Dahlbom. She attended Thayerlands and Thayer academy in Dover, Massachusetts, then Framingham College and Plymouth State College. She was involved in equestrian activities and was a member of the Pony Club in Dover.
The family purchased a farm in Bridgewater to spend time in the area and it was here that Jane met her husband Mason Westfall. After marrying, she became a permanent resident and an active community member. Jane enjoyed nature, birds and gardening. She worked for Kelly’s Flowers in Plymouth as a floral designer for many years. She shared her knowledge with the community annually doing wreath making workshops and with her church, the Bristol United Church of Christ and their Altar Guild. She served the community for many years as a library trustee, working at the polls in Bristol and keeping records for the Homeland Cemetery.
She was active in Audubon and her bird watching took her to Round Top where she watched and counted migrating hawks for many years. In the mid 1980s she became a wildlife rehabilitator, taking classes and regular rabies shots in order to save orphaned and injured wildlife at her home in Bristol, she successfully rehabilitated a fox, fisher, mink, opossum, raccoons and many other birds and animals. She enjoyed the company of standard poodles. Her latest, Meadow, kept her great company after the death of her husband. They were often seen in the late afternoon, on their daily drives about the back roads of the Newfound Area.
She leaves two sons and daughters-in-law: Glenn and Denise Westfall of Bridgewater; Todd and Cindy Westfall of Alexandria; a daughter and son-in-law, Kara Westfall and David Nolan of Rochester; three grandchildren, Duncan Westfall, Janelle Westfall, Donovan Nolan; twin great-grandsons, Ayer and Lane Simpson; sister, Janice Moeller-Limbert of New Hampton; nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID, burial will be private. A celebration of life will be planned for summer of next year.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to New Hampshire Audubon, 84 Silk Farm Road, Concord, NH 03301 or nhaudubon.org.
