LACONIA — Jane Barlow Bacon passed from this life on May 8, 2020, after a short illness.
Austin and Phoebe Barlow welcomed their first child, Jane Claire Barlow, on June 2, 1935. Jane grew up in Laconia, New Hampshire, and graduated from Laconia High School where she met her life-long partner, John Bacon. The couple were married in 1954 and would remain together for the next sixty-two years, until John’s passing in 2017.
Jane was always proud of her time as a nurse, having graduated from the Elliot Hospital School of Nursing in Manchester, NH in 1956. She was then able to support their young family as John worked through his education to become a commercial pilot. Together, the couple raised five children, moving from state to state with the military and then American Airlines.
Over the years, Jane allowed herself the luxury of sewing, cross stitching, and other crafts, and turned her love of stitching into countless children’s blankets donated to local charities and numerous beautiful pictures which she shared generously with friends and family. Jane and John settled into retirement in their beloved lake home in Ossipee, NH, where they regularly patronized local diners and auction houses. With John’s final illness, they relocated to Richmond, Virginia to be close to children. Jane made a new home at the Brandermill Retirement Community, where she became friend to all, residents and staff alike. Her passing leaves an empty space in many, many hearts.
She is survived by her five children, John (Elizabeth) Bacon, Jane Bacon, Jennifer (Craig) Walker, Janet Zelnik, and James (Angie) Bacon; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband and son-in-law, Ed Zelnik.
Jane will be laid to rest alongside her husband, John, in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local no-kill animal shelter spay and neuter clinic.
Her family would like to thank the staff at Brandermill for making their mom always feel cared for and needed; and those at St. Francis Hospital who cared compassionately for her in her final days.
