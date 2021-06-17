MEREDITH — On June 2, 2021 loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, friend, James R. McHugh (Jim) of Meredith, NH was called by our Lord Jesus Christ into the light of His face after an almost two year battle with cancer.
Jim was born on May 5, 1941 (explains why he loved his margaritas), in Queens, New York to Marion (Fahey) McHugh and James Francis McHugh. Jim served in the United States National Guard for six years before earning his degrees from Northeastern and Babson College. Jim was a loyal employee and was very proud of his 27+ years working for Digital Equipment Corporation before he retired in 1992. Jim met his wife, Isabella (O’Leary) McHugh at a dance in North Andover Mass in 1962 and enjoyed many spins across the dance floor in their almost 59 years of marriage. They were dancing together right up until Izzy’s passing less than six months before Jim. They are surely jitterbugging together in heaven now.
Jim had a friendly, measured and generous disposition. He loved spending time with his family and extended family including his three children and four grandchildren teaching them (and anyone else that would listen!) how to do everything from squaring off a deck and balancing a checkbook; to how to swing a golf club and pull a fish out of the ice; to how to plan the most fun cruises for 20+ of your closest friends; to navigating the boat through Sally’s Gut and most importantly how to take care of those you love. Jim tirelessly cared for his wife Izzy who suffered with Alzheimer’s for many years with grace and compassion. Jim found solace in his Catholic faith and was an active Knight of Columbus. Just months before his passing Jim and his son built the cross that will proudly be displayed in the rosary garden at St Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.
Jim was the husband, father, grandfather, friend and neighbor that people dreamed of — always there to help, offer guidance or share his wisdom. And wise he was!
Preceding Jim in death is his sister, Catherine Barker. Honoring him after death are his children, James D McHugh and his children, Sawyer and Isla; Colleen Collins and her husband Tim and daughters, Madison and Jillian; and his daughter, Debbie McHugh; his sister-in-law, Janet Burke and husband Kevin; many nieces, nephews, cousins, grand fur babies and his Profile Drive, Glen Oaks, Ridgewood Golf Club and Patrician Shores families.
A joint Service and Celebration of Life for Jim and Izzy McHugh will be held on July 9, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Meredith NH followed by burial at Oakland Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Jim’s Care Team at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and Concord Hospital Laconia for their excellent care.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church to directly support those in need or to the American Cancer Society. Jim will be missed by all that were blessed to be loved by him.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth are assisting the family www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
