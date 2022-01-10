BELMONT — James M. Witham Sr., 67, died on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Concord Hospital - Laconia.
James was born June 24, 1954 in Laconia, NH, to Ernest and Frances (Stokes) Witham.
He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, woodworking and playing the guitar.
Prior to retiring in 2019, he was employed as a chief inspector at Scotia Technology.
He leaves behind his wife of 25 years, Rebecca (Hooper) Witham; son, James M. Witham, Jr. and his wife, Susan of Reston, VA; daughter, Brandy Schraeder and her husband, Mark of Germany; brother, Ernest Witham, Jr. and his wife, Patricia; and six grandchildren.
Services will be private.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.