WEST LEBANON — James M. Johnson Sr., 92, of West Lebanon, passed away on February 6, 2022 at home.
Jim was born in West Lebanon to Harry E. and Edith (Armstrong) Johnson on August 3, 1929. He attended West Lebanon schools.
He worked as a letter carrier for many years for the U.S. Postal Service in Laconia. After retiring from the Post Office, he worked as a shuttle driver for Cantin Chevrolet in Laconia and also as a driver for Brendan Florio. More recently, he worked as the sexton for the West Lebanon Congregational Church, retiring in 2015.
Jim was predeceased by his parents; by his brothers, Everett Johnson, Harry Johnson, and Maurice Johnson; by his sister, Georgia Johnson Landry; by his first wife of over 40 years, Yvette Thibeault Johnson; and by his second wife of 13 years, Madelyn Austin Johnson.
He is survived by his sister, Suzanne Johnson Paige of Lebanon; by his son, James, and his wife, Marie, of Lakewood, CO; by his daughter, Terri, and her husband, Phil Haskell, of Holderness; and by numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a date to be determined by the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the West Lebanon Congregational Church, 18 Maple Street, W. Lebanon, NH 03784.
To leave a message of remembrance or condolence, please visit the online guestbook at www.rickerfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.