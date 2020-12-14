ASHLAND — James Andrew Gosse of Ashland, New Hampshire, died at his home on December 4, 2020 at the age of 88 following a period of failing health. He was born in Lynn, Massachusetts, the son of William J. and Victoria (MacKeil) Gosse. Jim was a graduate of Lynn English High School, Class of 1949. Following his high school graduation, Jim served his country during the Korean Conflict in the US Army as a radar specialist. He graduated from the University of New Mexico with a degree in Electrical Engineering and earned his Masters Degree in Computer Science at the University of New Haven.
Following his graduation from the University of New Mexico, he pursued a career as an electrical engineer, ultimately retiring from Pfizer, Inc. In his retirement, Jim became an engineering consultant for one of Pfizer’s subsidiaries, traveling throughout the US and across much of the world.
In 1979, Jim and his wife Caroline bought a house near Little Squam Lake in Ashland, where his entire family enjoyed many winter and summer activities. Jim was an avid skier and was an Ambassador at Tenney Mountain. He enjoyed jogging, water skiing, walking, and stopping to talk to everyone along the way. He loved to play bridge and cribbage, especially with his granddaughters. He had a passion for Corvettes, owning four over his lifetime. He was a die-hard Patriots and Red Sox fan, even attending the 2007 World Series. Jim was a member of the Dupuis Cross Post #15 in Ashland and a member of the Rotary Club in Connecticut. He served the Town of Ashland on the Park & Rec’s Commission and as a member of the Budget Committee.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Anna (Caroline) Gosse of Ashland; his daughter, Victoria Leknes and husband Arthur of Amherst, NH; son, James Gosse and wife Kerry of Storrs, CT; son, Michael Gosse and wife Alice of Baltimore, MD; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his brother, David Gosse and wife Janice of Maine.
There will be no burial services at this time. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.
