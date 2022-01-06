Jaime E. Hunt, 43

NEW HAMPTON — Jaime Elizabeth Largent Hunt, 43, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Concord Hospital - Franklin as a result of a cardiac-related event. She was with her husband James and daughter Abigail at the time of her death.
Jaime was born on June 4, 1978 in Lebanon, NH, at the Alice Peck Day Hospital, the daughter of John R. Largent III and Donna Joyce Largent.
Above all, Jaime loved her family and worked tirelessly to make sure there were regular visits and dinners with her parents, sister’s family, nieces and nephews. She was a wife, a mother, a daughter, an auntie, a colleague, a cousin, a niece, a friend, and a woman of abiding faith. Jaime made it her mission in life to serve others and often worked quickly and tirelessly to reach out and offer whatever help she could.
She participated in various women’s groups, fundraisers, meal trains, and clothing drives. For many years she was a childbirth educator at Lakes Region General Hospital. She also worked at Franklin Hospital and the Veteran’s Home in Tilton during her 20-year career in nursing. She was a participant in the Ehler’s -Danlos Society, a genetic disease from which she suffered. She enjoyed attending Bible studies, family weekends at Camp Maranatha, various religious retreats, and participation in a homeschool coop group.
She also enjoyed weekly spring and summer history trips with her father to share their mutual interest in history. She loved spending weekends at a family camp in Ellsworth, NH. The camp was her retreat from the busyness of her life. It provided peace and solace for Jaime, her husband and children, a place that has been in the family for generations. She cared for young children in her home to assist young mothers who needed to work and lacked childcare. Recently, she cared for a two-year-old child four days a week for almost a year, without charging the mother because she saw a need that she could fulfill. She had deep and loving connections with her church, her healthcare community, and her homeschooling community.
Jaime is survived by her loving husband of 18 years, James Hunt; her son Andrew Hunt; and her three daughters, Rachael, Hannah, and Abagail Hunt; her sister Lisa Rinella, and husband Tony Rinella, and their two children Charlotte Anne and Isla Grace; her nephews, Christian, Jacob and Ethan Gelinas; her nieces, Alexandra, Kaelyn, and Ella Gelinas; her parents, Jan and Donna Largent; her aunts, Charlene Joyce, Jacqueline Wheeler, and Judy Largent; and many cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Real Life Church, 22 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH. Consistent with Jaime’s lifelong desire to care for others, the family requires all friends and family attending the service to wear a mask, and socially distance within the sanctuary.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
