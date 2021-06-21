TILTON — J. Douglas Smart, 80, longtime Tilton resident passed away on Friday June 18, 2021 at Concord Hospital after a period of failing health.
He was born in Laconia on June 3, 1941 the son of William F. Sr. and Cathaleen (Roach) Smart. Doug was raised and schooled in Franklin, graduating from Franklin High School, class of 1960. He worked for a few years in retail in Laconia, until leaving to follow his true passion that he wanted to be a funeral director since he was a young boy. He traveled to California to attend mortuary college, graduating Magna Cum Laude from California College of Mortuary Science, Class of 1967. While in college he served as class president. He stayed in California and worked as a licensed funeral director for Cunningham and O'Connor in Los Angeles, returning to New Hampshire after a few years. In 1978 he opened the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home on Franklin-Tilton Road in Tilton , naming the business in memory of his father who died in 1975. He was a former member of the Tilton Rotary Club and also served as a incorporator of Franklin Savings Bank. He was predeceased by his parents, three brothers William F. Smart Jr., John E. Smart Sr. and Thomas G. Smart Sr., two sisters Constance S. Durand and Sandra L. Day.
He is survived by nieces, nephews and cousins.
According to his wishes there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at his family lot in Franklin cemetery, Franklin.
Donations in his memory can be made to his favorite charity, Make-A-Wish New Hampshire, 814 Elm Street, Suite #300, Manchester, New Hampshire 03010-2230.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
