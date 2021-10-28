Ivan J. Ross, 57

LACONIA — Ivan James “J.R.” Ross, 57, passed away suddenly Sunday, October 24, 2021, while riding ATVs with his family, a loved passion of his.
Ivan was born on March 5, 1964 in Stoneham, MA, the son of the late Geraldine Elizabeth Ross. He grew up in the Greater Boston area with his brothers and sister. He moved to Laconia as an adult and had a great appreciation for the lakes and mountains.
Ivan was a hard worker. He was a self-employed carpenter, painter, and construction worker. He was an outdoorsman frequently fishing, ice fishing, boating, and hunting. He was a survivor! Everyone knew if you were with Dad, “J.R.”, Uncle Jamie, you would be safe and survive anything! Ivan was a free spirit with high energy! He had a charismatic, lovable personality and bright soul. He was always cracking a joke (inappropriate or not) to make people smile! Most of all, Ivan loved spending time with his wife of 23 years, his children, and his family. He was a very proud husband and father and would “light-up” whenever he was talking about any of his loved ones. He was known by his family as crazy, funny, authentic, good hearted, and full of life and adventure! He was a strong, resilient, and determined man. His ability to reach others, make people smile and laugh will always be remembered. He enjoyed life. You always knew when he was around because he was the life of any party! Our stories of Ivan will live within us all.
Ivan is survived by his wife Robyn Louise (Sawyer) Ross; four children, Atlanta Briana Ross, Richard James "RJ" Pauley III, Delaney May Ross, and Sydney Rae Ross; grandson, Kayden James Dukette; mother-in-law, Louise Arlene Sawyer; father in-law, Mark Aaron Sawyer; sister-in-law, Lynn Aaron (Sawyer) O’Connor and her husband Ronald Michael O’Connor Jr.; sister, Robyn Elizabeth (Ross) O'Connell; four brothers, David John Ross, Stephen Michael Ross, Paul Thomas Ross, and Anthony Joseph Masters and his wife Schaillee (Butler) Masters; nieces and nephews, Allyson McGuire Paige, Samantha Nicole O'Connell, Sean Matthew O'Connell, Kaitlyn Emily Ross, Jessica Kelly Ross, Raymond Nathaniel Bostock, Zachary Michael Bostock, Lauren Elizabeth Ross, Avery Joseph Masters, and Estelle "Stella" Elizabeth Masters; great nephew, Chase Joseph LaPointe; aunts and uncles, John "Jackie" Charles Brown, Stephen Douglas Brown Sr. and wife Phyllis Emma (Babineau) Brown, David Lee Brown and his wife Susan Ann (Hardy) Brown; cousins, Autumn Lani (Brown) Lovas and her husband Nathan John Ingvald Lovas, the late John Charles Brown III, Gordon Scott Ferreira Brown, Stephen Douglas Brown Jr., Shaw Kenneth Brown and his wife Tine Gray (Hansen) Brown, and Leland Sage Brown and his wife Elise Nichole (Hinger) Brown. Ivan is also survived by many cousins far and wide.
A Celebration of his Life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, November 7, 2021, at the Laconia Elks Lodge #876, located at 17 Sugarbush Lane, Gilford, NH (Cash bar only; Elks does not accept credit cards).
In lieu of flowers, the Bank of NH has set up a monetary support fund for Ivan’s family at any branch of Bank of NH in person or mail to: Ivan Ross Family Fund, 62 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH 03246 or donate electronically with GoFundMe at https://gofund.me/b51ecd1d.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
