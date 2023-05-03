Irene T. Gordon, 85

BELMONT — Irene Toni (Kochman) Gordon, daughter of Max and Ruth (Chotzen) Kochman, died on May 2, at the age of 85, after battling cancer with grace and dignity for several years. She was surrounded by her loved ones, all of whom will forever cherish her memory as a blessing.

Irene was born in Breslau, Germany, on Feb. 21, 1938. Her family was able to escape the Holocaust in 1939 and fled to La Paz, Bolivia. In 1946, they immigrated to the United States and settled in Brooklyn and, later, Port Chester, New York.

