LACONIA — Helen Rita Goodwin, 98, of Wellington Drive, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, peacefully at her home.
Helen was born in Lawrence, MA, on November 30, 1922, the daughter of the late Joseph and Laura (Cormier) LaBranche and graduated from Laconia High School in 1940.
Helen worked as a clerk for O’Shea’s for 15 years, and in her later years she enjoyed volunteering at the Lakes Region General Hospital and the St. Francis Home, Laconia.
Helen is survived by her son, Jay W. Goodwin and his wife Linda of Laconia; two daughters, Sally Daley of Chelmsford, and Candace Eastman and her husband Neil of Laconia; nine grandchildren, Laura Cheever, Steven Daley, Michael Daley, Jennifer Dunn, Scott Laurent, Kelly Oliver, Jay Goodwin, Keith Goodwin, and Dawn Eastman; 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Helen was predeceased by her husband, Walter H. Goodwin and a brother, Edmond LaBranche.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required. Only 120 guests will be permitted in the church at one time.
There will be no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 8, 2021, at St. Andre Bessette Parish – Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia.
Burial will follow the Mass at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
