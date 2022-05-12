Helen N. Keniston, 95

RUMNEY — Helen Naomi Keniston (Wikman), 95, of Rumney, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. She was born in Woburn, Massachusetts, on May 24, 1926. Her 72 year marriage to David Dustin Keniston began in 1949. Helen was the daughter of Hugo Eli and Hilda Sofia Wikman (Hartsbacka).
Helen graduated from Woburn High School class of 1943. She worked in the underwriting department for American Mutual Insurance Company until early 1950 when she resigned to be a full-time mother. During her working career Helen commuted to American Mutual, located at that time on Columbus Avenue in Boston, Massachusetts by coal fired steam train operated by the Boston and Maine Railroad to Boston's North Station and then by subway train to Berkley Street Station. Often, she would walk the considerable distance from North Station to Columbus Avenue just for the joy of it. Much of this period was during World War II and in later years she sometimes recalled the sacrifices that were necessary on the home front. Those days were especially ominous for young people. There was a sense, difficult to describe, with all such young people in very turbulent and uncertain times.
Helen is a much-loved mother and wife. An accomplished home maker, she was also occupied with textile arts, spinning, hand weaving, design, and related skills. She was one of those who are helping to keep such arts alive. She was a member of the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen, the Weavers Guild of Boston, The New Hampshire Weavers Guild, Midwest Weavers, and the New Hampshire Spinners and Dyers.
Helen shared much travel adventure with her husband of 72 years, David Dustin Keniston. Together they travelled to nearly all 50 states including Alaska and Hawaii. Helen traveled internationally to Finland, Sweden, Haiti, Mexico, Canada, England, and New Zealand.
Helen is pre-deceased by her grandson, Wesley Keniston.
Helen was a loving and devoted wife of 72 years to David D. Keniston of Rumney, she was the devoted mother of Karen Roane and her husband Edward of Amherst, Lawrence Keniston of Hopkinton, and David C. Keniston and his wife Ann of Tewksbury, Massachusetts. Helen was loving grandmother of Caroline Keniston, Jeffery Borelli, Chloe Roane, James Roane, Phalen Keniston, Drew Keniston and Blake Keniston. Her great-grandchildren are Evangeline Keniston and Emma Borelli.
An hour of visitation will be held in the Mayhew Funeral Home, 12 Langdon St., Plymouth, on Tuesday, May 17 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., with a graveside service to follow in the Highland Cemetery, Quincy Road, Rumney at 2 p.m. The Rev. Margaret Bickford will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a charity of one’s choice.
The Mayhew Funeral Home is honored to assist the Keniston family with their arrangements. For more information, go to: www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
