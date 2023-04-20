Hayward D. Price

Hayward D. Price

MEREDITH — Hayward Darwin Price will be remembered for many things. A firm handshake and a warm smile. A life of service, hard work and overwhelming generosity. His deep love for family and friends and all those lucky enough to have known him will carry his memory in their hearts forever.

Born in rural Priceville, New Brunswick, Canada, in 1942, Hayward was the second of 12 kids. At age 19, Hayward made his way to New Hampshire where he met his future bride, Sandra Keyser. In 1963, though still a Canadian citizen, Hayward was drafted in the U.S. Army and deployed to Vietnam to serve his adopted country. Upon his return from the war, his commitment to service continued with membership in Meredith’s American Legion Post 33. During that span of time he served as the post commander, and held several other positions within the post over the years.

