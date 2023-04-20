Hayward D. Price

MEREDITH — Hayward Darwin Price will be remembered for many things. A firm handshake and a warm smile. A life of service, hard work and overwhelming generosity. His deep love for family and friends and all those lucky enough to have known him will carry his memory in their hearts forever.
Born in rural Priceville, New Brunswick, Canada, in 1942, Hayward was the second of 12 kids. At age 19, Hayward made his way to New Hampshire where he met his future bride, Sandra Keyser. In 1963, though still a Canadian citizen, Hayward was drafted in the U.S. Army and deployed to Vietnam to serve his adopted country. Upon his return from the war, his commitment to service continued with membership in Meredith’s American Legion Post 33. During that span of time he served as the post commander, and held several other positions within the post over the years.
Married to Sandra in 1966, Hayward soon welcomed his first daughter, Heather Hazel, followed by daughters Vivian Price, Holly Knowles, and his son, Owen Price. In his early years Hayward worked as an accomplished lineman. There was no tree too high or line too remote for Hayward. For decades, he brought electrical power to many islands on Lake Winnipesaukee and municipal projects throughout the Lakes Region.
In his free time there were many road trips north to the family camp in Pittsburg, with all four kids loaded in the Suburban. Pittsburg was Hayward’s “happy place” for snowmobiling, fishing, hunting, cribbage, and good times with family and friends. Hayward had a passion for playing cards. There wasn’t a person he wouldn’t sit down and play a game with. Family trips back to New Brunswick were cherished times for Hayward. Summer days on the banks of the Miramichi River connected his children to his roots, their many Canadian cousins, and his beloved sisters and brothers. As his children grew up, Hayward and Sandra pursued their shared passion for travel. They visited many places together taking excursions to Thailand, Mexico, the Caribbean Islands, across the U.S. to California and backpacking through New Zealand.
His own four children soon brought him grandchildren who filled a special spot in his heart. Five in all: Megan Price, Fiona Hazel, Beckett Hazel, Aiden Price and Cade Price. Hayward was also proud to welcome five great-grandkids into the world: Cameron, Liam, Kaliana, Jayden and Ariana — all of whom he loved dearly. To them, he was “Pup,” easygoing, indulgent and lovable.
For his big, sprawling family and a network of friends from Canada to the Lakes Region to Boston and the California coast, the loss of Hayward Price brings a tragic end to a rich and respectable life. Hayward was a man of character. A rare mix of grit and tenderness. A humble and genuinely kind man. And that smile. We will never forget that smile. In remembrance of Hayward, his generous spirit, and kind heart give someone a big smile today or pay a good deed forward.
A celebration of life for all those who knew and loved him will be at Church Landing on April 25, from 4 to 7 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.