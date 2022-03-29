It is with great shock and sadness, to all that knew him, to share the unexpected death of Harry S. Blood. Harry passed away on March 18, while living life to the fullest (which Harry was known to do) while on a vacation in Florida with his wife visiting a close friend, Kera Feeley.
Harry S. Blood was born on Dec. 1, 1951, in Peterborough. He was the son of the late Mary Joynt Blood and late Kenneth Blood. He grew up in Hancock, with his brother Dick Blood and sister Judy Blood. After high school he attended Plymouth State College. At Plymouth State he majored in elementary education and became a brother of the Kappa Delta Phi fraternity where he made a multitude of lifelong friends.
Plymouth was also where he met his lifelong love Anita Hallgren Blood. Harry raised a beautiful family in Moultonborough, where he lived for 46 years. He was a well-known teacher, mentor, athletic director, coach, referee, umpire, handyman and storyteller. He was an avid sportsman with a fervent, lifelong passion for fishing and campfires (his friends and family will all keep our “fireside chats” in our hearts and memories). He adored spending time with his daughter, son and his grandchildren — they were his life.
Harry had a zest for life like no other. He was a man of incredible honesty, integrity, fairness, curiosity, talent, humor and love. The hardest of workers, his heart shone in each and every one of his endeavors, and there were many. He was reliable and trustworthy, a friend to all. Harry was always the first to volunteer and aid anyone, anytime, in need. His kindness had no limits to which his family and friends will heartily concur.
Harry’s love and concern for children knew no bounds. His devotion as a teacher, coach and mentor was without question, unparalleled. For many, many years Christmas saw him playing a favorite role, and there was never a man more suited to play Santa Claus then he. Heart and soul, he was Santa.
Harry leaves behind his greatest love, his beautiful wife and partner of 48 years, Anita; daughter Lindsey Prichard and husband Brian and grandchildren Liam and Ethan of Kennebunkport, Maine; son Matthew Blood and wife Chrissy and grandchildren Wyatt and Lillian of Moultonborough; his aunt and second mom Josephine Hollis of Moultonborough; his brother Dick (Dancer) Blood and his wife Judy of Ellsworth, Maine; his sister Judy Milne and husband Jerry of Bradenton, Florida; and extended family. He also leaves behind a myriad of friends, colleagues and people who knew and loved Harry.
Harry will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. He leaves an enormous vacancy in our lives. Rest in the arms of God, HB.
A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Sandwich Fairgrounds in Sandwich, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The family hopes you will join them to share memories and stories of your Harry, Harrison, “Student,” “Coach,” Papa, Dad or HB.
