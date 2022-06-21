Hans P. Jorgensen Jr., 90

ASHLAND — Hans Peter Jorgensen Jr., 90, of Highland St., Ashland, and formerly of Cohasset and Framingham, MA, died Sunday, Father’s Day, June 19, 2022 at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth.
Pete, as he was lovingly referred to, was born November 19, 1931 in Red Wing, MN, the son of the late Hans P. Jorgensen and Charlotte (Olson) Jorgensen. After graduating from Plymouth State Teachers College, Pete became a principal-teacher in a two-room schoolhouse in Epping. Shortly thereafter he enlisted in the Marine Corps, where he achieved the rank of captain and received medals and commendations for Expert Rifleman and Sharpshooter Pistol. He went on to become a District Manager for New England Telephone and Telegraph. He retired in 1988. He was an avid gardener, hunter and fisherman.
Pete is survived by his wife, Debby (Bergeron) Jorgensen; two daughters, Kathy Evans of Fayetteville, GA, and Sharon L. Gogliormella of Naples, FL; his son, Hans Peter Jorgensen III of Southbridge, MA; seven grandchildren, Courtney, Michael, Kristina, Jennifer (Kevin), Tucker (Nica), Mary and Peter; great-grandchildren, Berea, Priscilla, Phebe, Chloe, Moses, Elim, Brooke, Claudia, Elijah, Riley and Chase; and Pete’s favorite brother, Lee (Phyllis) Jorgensen of Puyallaup, WA.
Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Thursday, June 23, 2022 from 4 to 6 p.m., with a service at 6 p.m. at the Dupuis Funeral Home, 11 Hill Avenue, Ashland, NH 03217. Private burial will be held in a National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Alzheimer’s Association.
For more information go to Dupuisfuneralhome.com.
