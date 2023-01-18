TILTON — Guy E. Trefrey Jr., 50, of Tilton, died on Jan. 11.
Guy was born on Nov. 21, 1972, in Laconia, to Loretta LaChapelle and Guy Trefrey Sr.
Born and raised in the Lakes Region, Guy graduated from Winnisquam Regional High School. Guy worked many jobs over the years. He most recently worked, and dedicated the last 10+ years, at Rusty’s Towing. He loved his job and his work family.
If Guy wasn’t working, you could find him at the West Main Street Dunkin chatting with his buddies, though, his social life didn’t go much beyond that. Guy loved his family, friends, NASCAR, and his Dunkin Donuts.
Guy was a loving father, son, friend, and loved by many. He will be remembered for the smile he always had when he was in the tow truck.
Guy was survived by his only daughter, Starr Lynn of Franklin; a step-brother, Dana Martel; his half-sister, Angela Kent; ex-wife, Kathy Tyler of Sanbornton; his longtime best friend, Lou Otatti; many nieces, nephews, and cousins and other friends. Guy was predeceased by his mother, Loretta LaChapelle; his father, Guy E. Trefrey Sr.; step-father, Paul LaChapelle; step-brother, Brian LaChapelle; and his step-son, Jonathan Tyler.
Memorial calling hours will be held 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, at Smart Memorial Home, 584 W. Main St.
