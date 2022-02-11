Gerard Delafontaine Jr.

NEW HAMPTON — Gerard “Gerry” or “Pete” Delafontaine Jr. passed peacefully at home with his wife, Terry Hurd, at his side, surrounded by family. He had been fighting cancer and heart problems for some time.
He was an autobody tech who enjoyed fishing and racing in many forms, including working on his friend's racing team. He enjoyed rebuilding older cars from frame to finish.
He was predeceased by his parents, Gerard and Patricia (Provencher) Delafontaine, as well as a brother, Danny.
He leaves behind his wife, Terry Hurd; brothers, Lawrence and wife Donna, and David; his sister, Donna and husband Charlie Middleton; his son and stepsons; grandchildren and a great-grandson; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles.
There will be no public services and a private family memorial will be held at a later date.
