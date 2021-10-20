WOLFEBORO — Gerard "Doc" Comtois Jr., 81, of Wolfeboro, passed away Tuesday October 19, 2021 at Huggins Hospital.
Jerry was born on January 9, 1940 to the late Gerard and Pauline (Ricker) Comtois in Dover, NH.
Jerry worked in Massachusetts and New Hampshire including working for the Boston Red Sox and owning his own gas station/garage in Exeter.
Jerry eventually moved to Tuftonboro then settled in Wolfeboro. While there he was a volunteer firefighter, an EMT, and enjoyed serving Thanksgiving dinners and selling Christmas trees every year.
Jerry made a large impact on everyone he came in contact with.
Jerry is survived by his son, Tony Comtois; his daughters, Deanna Guyer, Cheri Gill, and Jeri Goff; his brother, George and Wilfred Comtois; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
There will be no calling hours per Gerard's request.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a charity of your choice, helping others made him happy.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
