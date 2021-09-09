GILFORD — George Edward Rolland, 69, of Old Lakeshore Road, passed away at his home, on Sunday, September 5, 2021.
George was born on December 24, 1951 in Dorchester, MA, the son of Francis and Helen (Curan) Rolland.
At 22, George started working as a surveyor for the State of New Hampshire DOT, retiring after 48 years. He adored his grandchildren and loved spending time with his family.
George is survived by his three sons, Casey Rolland of Gilford, Jesse Rolland of Belmont, and Matthew Shea, of FL; and his three grandsons, Jacob, Tuckerman, and Mason. He is predeceased by his parents.
There will be no services.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
