BELMONT — Gary Pinard, 70, of Horne Road, died on Friday, October 15, 2021 at his home.
Gary was born on September 28, 1951 in Laconia, son of the late Lewis and Muriel Pinard.
Gary worked as a surveyor for the State of New Hampshire for nearly 40 years. He enjoyed being outdoors, playing with his grandkids, spending time on his motorcycle, and watching sports on T.V.
Gary is survived by his wife, Lois (Tarte) Pinard; two daughters, Tricia Michaud and her husband, Thomas and Cassie Danforth and her husband, Jeremiah; and two grandchildren, Noah and Eli.
There will be no calling hours.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the Elks Lodge #876, 17 Sugarbush Lane, Gilford, NH 03249.
A Private Burial will be held at Union Cemetery in Laconia.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in Gary’s name be made to the Payson Center for Cancer Care, Concord Hospital, 250 Pleasant Street, Concord, NH 03301.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.