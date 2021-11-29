Gary Paul Mauck, 77, died Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Concord Hospital in Laconia. He was born on June 19, 1944 in Danville, Illinois, the son of Gerald and Rachel (Fenet) Mauck. He shared 48 years of marriage with Martha (Olson) Mauck.
Gary was a 1962 graduate of Danville High School. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree from Bradley University in 1967, and later graduated with a Master of Divinity in 1972 from Andover Newton Theological School, where he also studied abroad at Cambridge University in England. Gary proudly served as a Chaplain with the United States Army since 1967, finally retiring from the U.S. Army Reserves in 2004 with the Rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Gary served the communities where he lived as a pastor, including the Bass River Community Church in South Yarmouth, MA in 1973, United Baptist Church of Laconia, NH from 1974-1982, First Baptist Church in Keene, NH from 1994-1998, First Baptist Church in Brattleboro, VT from 2000-2004, and after his retirement in 2004 he continued to fill in as a guest pastor at various Baptist churches in the Lakes Region area.
Gary found great comfort in his faith and was involved in various church activities, youth programs, summer programs, and sang in the church choir. In his spare time, he enjoyed photography, photo archive computer projects, house renovation projects, and rooting for the Boston sports teams.
Gary is survived by his wife, Martha Mauck, and their sons, Erik and Jared Mauck.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the United Baptist Church of Lakeport, 23 Park Street, Laconia, NH 03246. Family and friends are invited to attend. Masks will be required for all attendees. Gary will be laid to rest privately at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a memorial contribution to United Baptist Church in Gary's name.
Assisting with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, Boscawen. To view Gary's online tribute, send condolences to his family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com
