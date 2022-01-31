HILL— Gail M. Krauz, 62, a longtime resident of Hill, passed away at her home on Sunday, January 16, 2022 after a brief illness. She was born on March 1, 1959 in Franklin, the daughter of the late Keith E. and Jean L. (Morrill) Bean.
Gail was currently an employee of the Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen where she had been working for the past 20 years.
She was predeceased by her husband of 32 years, Robert S. Krauz who died on October 18, 2021, her parents and her sister, Sally Jean Bean who died in 1979.
Gail is survived by her aunt and uncle, Pat and Dick Morrill of Church Hill, TN; aunt and uncle, Bob Morrill of Franklin; her cousins, Joel and Sue Bean of Alexandria, Jim and Kim Bean of Florida, Dennis and Jean Bean of Lancaster, MA, Robert and Becky Bean of Florence, SC, Bobbie and Wayne Poisson of Franklin, and Rick Morrill and his companion Leah Twombly of Hill. She is also survived by her sister-in-laws, Joann G. Irving of Hill, Denise M. Ordway of Franklin, Janice E. Krauz of Concord and Laurie J. Krauz Nadeau of Franklin; her brother-in-law, Richard S. Krauz of Franklin; and very special people in her life, Bailey McIntire, Logan McIntire and Chase Lennon.
A graveside service will be held for Gail on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Old Town Road in Hill, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.
Memorial donations in memory of Gail, may be offered to the Hill Fire Department, 18 Commerce St., Hill, NH 03243.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information or to leave on online condolence please go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.